Check Out The First Look At Will Smith’s Genie In The Upcoming Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Remake

Following the first teaser trailer, which was released in October, Disney has just offered up another look into the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin.

Entertainment Weekly has published the first official cast photos from the Guy Ritchie-directed film, and they’ve provided some more details on the plot of the flick and its characters. Most importantly, we get our first look at Will Smith as the Genie. In an interview with EW, Smith explained that he hoped to pay tribute to Robin Williams’ legendary animated portrayal in 1992 while still offering a unique twist.

So, Smith has tapped into his past roles in shows and movies like The Fresh Prince of Bell-Air, Bad Boys, and Independence Day to create this new character. “I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world,” Smith explained. “There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavour in Disney history.”

Check out some photos of Smith’s Genie, Mena Massoud’s Aladdin, and Naomi Scott’s Jasmine below.

All photos courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.