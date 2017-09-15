Check out these new flip flops with Trump Tweets!

Yes you can both laugh and cry with every step!

Promising to help you ‘go back on your word, one step at a time,’ these flip flops are imprinted with the best of Donald Trump’s conflicting tweets.

But there are plans to make more.

Each pair is $29.99 (£22), with 10% of all sales going towards ACLU (the American Civil Liberties Union), which works to protect people’s rights against the Trump administration.

Going back on your word, one step at a time. Introducing #PresidentFlipFlops: Electoral College Edition. pic.twitter.com/eqmyOXjZPZ — President Flip Flops (@prezflipflops) September 5, 2017