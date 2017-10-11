Check Out This Halloween House in Barrie!

Mat Robinson and Jennifer Aubrechtova love building and crafting and they LOVE Halloween. So, for the last 9 years at Halloween, they have used their talents to turn their home into a spooktacular attraction. They call it Everest Cemetery.

Mat tells the Barrie Today, “We have 11 fog machines, 149 skids set up around the property. We’ve used over 6,000 screws and nails and staples combined, a U-Haul full of corn and 10 pumpkins from Barrie Hill Farms.”

This year, their back yard is set up as a circus freak show. Matt says “The backyard is completely new and we’ve added quite a few animatronics and powered up systems that will definitely get people creeped out.” Three large animatronics were built by Mat. One prop they’ve made stands over 3 and half metres high!

There will be 15 actors this year helping to make it even spookier. If you have young kids who might find that too scary, just arrive early as the actors won’t be out until it is dark.

Last year, they estimate they had 500 visitors. Will you be going this year?

Everest Cemetery is located at 18 Northpark Rd. You can visit from October 28 to 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Halloween 5 to 10 p.m

Admission is by donation and they are giving the donations to Gilda’s Club of Simcoe Muskoka.

Mat and Jennifer are also taking candy donations for trick-or-treaters. You can drop them off in a bin at their place before Halloween.



Images courtesy of Matt Robinson and Shane Smith (Mermaid Skeleton).