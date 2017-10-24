Cheese and Salami are good for your teeth

According to Dentist Dr. Steven Lin, good dental nutrition is more important than toothpaste.

Teeth are living organs and they like the rest of our body need nutrition to regenerate and maintain healthy levels of enamel and dentin. Teeth need their nutrients, vitamins and minerals….

According to Dr. Lin’s website, “without proper nutrition, your teeth will struggle to stay intact.”

So what foods are good for our teeth?

Cheese, eggs, butter, salami because they all have vitamin K2

Spinach, Broccoli. nuts- Vitamin E

Mushrooms, oily fish- vitamin D

Liver, Milk and eggs for vitamin A

