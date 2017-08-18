Cheese may be a super food!

Scientists in Korea have found that Swiss Cheese (the one with the holes in it) might do all sorts of great things to your body.

Researchers found that a probiotic in the cheese called propionibacterium freudenreichii (expialidocious) has the ability to reduce inflammation, therefore decreasing the rate at which you age. Eternal youth cheese!

On top of that this probiotic could also apparently fire up your immune system – speeding up the removal of any contaminates ingested.

Bonus fun fact about cheese: it’s possible that Korean dictator Kim Jong Un might have read this very same research, because he is allegedly addicted to eating swiss cheese. But don’t let a shared taste in dairy products with a dictator put you off. It’s not cheese’s fault.