“Mamma Mia: Here we Go again” the sequel to the original from 2008 is filming in the UK with the same cast consisting of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski and the legendary Char just added to the cast!

Cher hinted that via a tweet that she would be making an appearance in the musical! Cher hasn’t done a major movie since her role in 2010 in “Burlesque.”