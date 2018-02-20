Chicago Restaurant Serves Helium Balloon Dessert

Alinea is located in Chicago and said to be the best Restaurant in America, which makes it ok for them to serve their customers edible helium balloons.

The actual balloon is made from inverted sugar and the string is made from green apple.

Are you also trying to imagine all of the high pitch childish conversations happening during dessert at this place?

The best restaurant in America serves helium balloons you can actually eat — here’s what they’re like pic.twitter.com/XB07CQc33n — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 20, 2018

Why has this not replaced cotton candy at every State Fair in the USA?