Listen Live

Chicago Restaurant Serves Helium Balloon Dessert

I think we have a replacement for cotton candy...

By Darryl on the Drive

Alinea is located in Chicago and said to be the best Restaurant in America, which makes it ok for them to serve their customers edible helium balloons.

The actual balloon is made from inverted sugar and the string is made from green apple.

Are you also trying to imagine all of the high pitch childish conversations happening during dessert at this place?

Why has this not replaced cotton candy at every State Fair in the USA?

Related posts

Kids Explaining the Winter Games

Fergie’s “Star Spangled Banner” Didn’t Go Over Well Yesterday

50 Years Ago This Week – Mr Dressup First Appeared on TV