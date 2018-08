Beaverbrooks is a family-owned company getting ready to celebrate its 100th birthday next year and is looking for a new employee…

The job is to wear epic diamonds and the latest statement pieces and to blog about it…

Here’s where it gets awesome, you get to keep the jewels… You will get over $800 Canadian first and get to keep about $3300 worth of jewellery.

Here’s how to apply!

Click here