Child Advocacy Centre Helps Young Victims Of Abuse In Barrie

More help for abused children and youth has come to Barrie. The Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe-Muskoka has opened an office on Cedar Pointe Drive. Executive Director Tracey Carter says the centre offers child protection services, mental health support and advice on cyberbullying…

One in three females and one in six males will experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18. Barrie Police Sergeant Val Gates says the centre provides the kind of environment needed to help victims and their families…

More than 600 interviews have been conducted at the Orillia location since 2014; demand is expected to be greater in Barrie and south Simcoe.

Click here to be taken to the Child Advocacy centre website and listen below for more from Tracey Carter and Sergeant Val Gates.

Executive Director Tracey Carter…

Sergeant Val Gates…