Child Facing Drug Charges After Barrie Traffic Stop

A thirteen year old boy is one of two charged with Drug Possession, following a traffic stop in Barrie. Officers say they spotted a licence plate that wasn’t supposed to be on a vehicle around 5:00 yesterday, and pulled the car over on Park Street in Barrie. The 21-year-old man behind the wheel allegedly had a suspended licence, while police claim there was stolen property visible in the back seat. A search of the car allegedly turned up some drugs and break in tools. The 13-year-old boy in the passenger seat and the driver both face Drug and Break-in Instrument Possession charges, while the driver faces additional highway traffic act charges.