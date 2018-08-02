Child Spared, Mother in Critical Condition After Crash in Innisfil

A Bradford woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, while her child and boyfriend avoided the same fate. The South Simcoe Police Service say the 29-year-old was walking along Mapleview Drive near the 20th Sideroad in Innisfil when she was struck Wednesday evening. While she was pushing a stroller, her boyfriend was holding her baby at the time, and was able to jump out of the way of the vehicle. Officers say the car was being driven by a 42-year-old Barrie man with a young child in the car, and at some point began drifting towards them, while the collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed anything in the area is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).