Children React To Their First Canadian Snowfall

It’s easy to think of all of the annoyances that snow can bring but don’t forget about the joy! This will give you a different perspective on snow.

A video has gone viral of two Eritrean children reacting to their first Canadian snowfall. 48 hours after the children arrived in Canada, the video shows them having the best time. The seven-year-old girl and five-year-old boy are filled with glee, frolicking about. The clip has about 2 million views and has been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Rebecca Davies, the woman who took the video, helped sponsor the Eritrean family through the private Ripple Refugee Project.

Even our Prime Minister retweeted it:

Amazing – now convince them that shoveling is fun and you're all set. Thank you for everything you do, Rebecca. #WelcomeToCanada https://t.co/MBnw88JYtT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 12, 2018

