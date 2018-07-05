Child’s Play Reboot Is Coming!

Pennywise is what Chucky was to kids of the 80’s & early 90’s… That horrific image that crept into your dreams and room at night…

Child’s Play to Get A Reboot!

Chucky will forever be burnt in the minds of those who started watching the cult series in the 80’s. And don’t get me started on the Bride of Chucky!

The horror movies centred around a toy doll, named Chucky, that came to life and is possessed by a serial killer. There have been six movies made since 1988, and two short movies- so why not a TV show?