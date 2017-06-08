Chill Songs for a Sunny Day

Sure, “Walking on Sunshine” is a perfect sunny-day tune. But how about some more chill songs to listen to as you lay on the grass and relax. (I can dream, right? In reality, after work, I’ve got to pick up my kids and start the dinner routine, clean up, bedtime…. no grass-relaxing today…)

What songs do you think of on a smooth summer day?

Here are some of my picks from Canadian artists.

Royal Wood “Forever and Ever”

Marianas Trench “Porcelain”

Ruth B “Superficial Love”

Matthew Barber “Easily Bruised”

Magic “Red Dress”