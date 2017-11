A study by the Innovation Centre of US Dairy revealed that nearly 10% of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from…wait for it…Brown Cows. That works out to about 16.4 million people…COWS! We’re talking about adults here by the way!

In related news, 1 in 5 Americans doesn’t know that hamburger is made from beef.

In their defence, Charlie didn’t know until recently that pickles were cucumbers.