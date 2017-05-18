Chris Cornell, from Sound Garden and Audioslave has died at the age of 52.

Chris had been on tour and was in Detroit Wednesday night when the singer died suddenly. WXYZ Detroit is reporting that police said, Chris died from an apparent suicide.

Cornell helped architect the 90s grunge rock movement. He was also a Grammy award-winning, Golden Globe-nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

In addition, Cornell became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.