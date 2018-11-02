Chris Cornell’s Family Is Taking His Doctor To Court

Chris Cornell’s family is taking the late rock star’s doctor to court. Chris’s wife Vicky, and their children have filed a lawsuit claiming the the prescription drugs may have lead to his death…

His wife says, the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam, led to erratic behaviour from the Soundgarden frontman before his death in Detroit in 2017 at age 52.

The lawsuit focuses on Dr. Koblin’s prescribing Cornell large amounts of Lorazepam — which is sold under the brand name Ativan — to Cornell in the 20 months leading up to his death.

Chris’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging according to the coroner’s office however; Ativan and other drugs were found in his system but were ruled NOT the cause of death.