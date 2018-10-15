Chris Evans Might Not Be Finished With Captain America After All

After Chris Evans released a tweet that was widely interpreted as a farewell to the role of Captain America, he has now revealed that he’s not necessarily leaving Marvel.

Earlier this month, the Captain America star said that it had been “an honour” to play the role as he was wrapping up filming on Avengers 4.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

He has now confirmed that we may all be reading into this tweet too much.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con in Chicago. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Earlier this year, Evans did announce that he was ready to leave his role as Captain America, telling the New York Times that he expects this film to be his last.

Evans still stated at Comic Con that he knows “it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming nor denying anything.”

Avengers 4 is set to hit theatres on May 3rd, 2019.