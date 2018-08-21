Chris Hemsworth came very close to levelling a paparazzi in Australia after the photographer tried to take pictures of his wife and kids on a beach near their home.

Rule number #1, don’t mess with Thor, Rule #2, don’t mess with Thor’s kids… Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky have been very careful to not allow any pictures of their kid’s faces to be published. Their daughter is now six and their twin boys are 4. The little boys enjoyed family time on a beach near their home and decided to strip down when Chris spotted the paparazzi!

Chris admits that he almost destroyed the camera and that he has trouble balancing family and fame. This is why he and his wife moved their family back to Australia from LA.