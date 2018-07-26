Chrissy Teigen Claims Title As Our Fearless Bug Queen
That's a whole bag of nope for me.
Chrissy Teigen strikes again! This time she’s holding what looks like the worlds worst flying insect.
She posted on Twitter a video of her holding this bug… but it’s not like a nice butterfly, or a bumbling bumble bee. No, it’s apparently called a Tarantula Hawk Wasp.
time for another game of “what’s this bug!?”! pic.twitter.com/hwCAPLB2vv
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018
Nope, no thanks. But maybe there’s hope for Buggy and Chrissy to live happily ever after!
Anyhow bug and i are friends now. And perhaps with time, lovers.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018