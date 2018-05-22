Listen Live

Chrissy Teigen Nails Being A New Mom Again

Killing the Instagram game again girl

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Celebrities

She’s known for her twitter clap backs, hilarious truth bombs and trolling her husband big time.

Chrissy Teigen and hubs, John Legend, just welcomed their second child named Miles Theodore Stephens.

 

Her follow up photo accurately depicts what it’s like to be a new mom/mom of 2…

Seen cradling (possibly feeding) her son, standing in her kitchen with daughter Luna in the background. Chrissy is wearing a flowing skirt but most notably some authentic hospital adult diaper underwear.

Related posts

Page Boy Photobombs Meghan Markle At Royal Wedding

R-Rated Muppets Movie Coming Out

WATCH: Mission Impossible #6 Gets A Trailer

Asteroid Passing By Earth Tonight! Here’s How To Watch!

Ryan Reynolds Kills It On Korean Singing Show

The funniest tweets about Mark Zuckerberg

Kate Hudson Is Having A Baby!