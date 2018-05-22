Chrissy Teigen Nails Being A New Mom Again
Killing the Instagram game again girl
She’s known for her twitter clap backs, hilarious truth bombs and trolling her husband big time.
Chrissy Teigen and hubs, John Legend, just welcomed their second child named Miles Theodore Stephens.
Her follow up photo accurately depicts what it’s like to be a new mom/mom of 2…
Seen cradling (possibly feeding) her son, standing in her kitchen with daughter Luna in the background. Chrissy is wearing a flowing skirt but most notably some authentic hospital adult diaper underwear.