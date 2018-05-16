Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Release New Duet “Fall In Line”

They’ve been teasing it on social media for weeks, and now the power anthem we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato released “Fall In Line” on Wednesday, a fiery empowerment anthem and we are here for it!

The song opens with the lyrics “Little girls, listen closely, no one told me, but you deserve to know, That in this world you are not beholden, You do not owe them your body and your soul.”

Aguilera and Lovato will debut the song live at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Image courtesy of Demi Lovatio via Instagram