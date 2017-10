2017 marks the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard, the smash hit movie starring Whitney Houston & Kevin Costner. To honour the occasion, Christina Aguilera will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Movie Awards on November 19th on ABC.

Aguilera will perform a medley of Houston’s hits, including I Will Always Love You, from The Bodyguard soundtrack.