Christina Aguilera Will Pay Tribute To Whitney Houston

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of The Bodyguard and Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to the late great Whitney Houston at The American Music Awards on November 19th… On Instagram, Aguilera wrote:

“I am excited, honored and humbled to perform a tribute to one of my idols.”

Aguilera hasn’t put out an album since 2012 but is no stranger to the Bodyguard soundtrack. She covered “Run to You” at the BET Awards…

On November 17th A re-release of The Bodyguard soundtrack will be available…