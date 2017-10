Christina Applegate just had another surgery

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast Cancer in 2008 and underwent a double Mastectomy. Speaking on The Today show, Applegate confessed that a lot had to change in her life after, from eating differently to ensure she gets enough rest. She also took preventative steps and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removedā€¦ Christina Applegate has founded an organization called Right Action for Woman, which helps at-risk women pay for MRI screenings and testingsā€¦