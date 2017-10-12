Listen Live

Christina Applegate just had another surgery

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

By Dirt/Divas

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast Cancer in 2008 and underwent a double Mastectomy. Speaking on The Today show, Applegate confessed that a lot had to change in her life after, from eating differently to ensure she gets enough rest. She also took preventative steps and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed… Christina Applegate has founded an organization called Right Action for Woman, which helps at-risk women pay for MRI screenings and testings…

 

 

