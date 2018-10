Join us for our annual Christmas Market & Turkey Dinner on Saturday, November 3, 2018. Christmas Market is FREE and runs from 3-6pm. All are welcome! Turkey Dinner has 2 sittings – 4:30 and 6:30pm. Adults $18; Children (6-12) $8; Under 5 Free; Family Rate $45. Tickets available at the church office 705-734-3700