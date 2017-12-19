Christmas Dinner For 300…And Then Some

Barrie Councillor and caterer Rose Romita is looking for help as she prepares her annual Christmas dinner. She’s in need of turkeys, desserts and pop. Cash also comes in handy…to fill the gaps. This year’s dinner will be held on Christmas Day at the former Central United Church on Ross Street. She says everyone is welcome…

Romita is expecting more than more than 300 people to attend, but she’ll prepare 800 meals since many stay not just for lunch, but to socialize and take in the dinner. Call 705-796-7909 if you can help out with a donation or if you’d like to volunteer on Christmas Day.