Christmas Shopping Is As Stressful As Running A Marathon…

Christmas Shopping is exhausting and stressful, perhaps more than people think! Researchers in England wanted to find out exactly how Christmas shopping effects our souls…

They conducted a study and had people shop for an hour, while they monitored participants pulses, body temperature and how much they were sweating…The research found that on average people’s heart rates went up 33% which is on par with those who run marathons…

The study also found that when people found a gift they liked, they experienced abnormally rapid heart rate 88% of the time….

60% of those participating said they were tired about 32 minutes in… The study, that was sponsored by eBay suggests that people do their shopping in short bursts rather than in marathon form.