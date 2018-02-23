Cigarette Butt Did $50,000 In Damage to Barrie Home

The last cigarette of the day is being blamed for a fire on Barrie’s Ferris Lane. Fire Prevention Officer Samantha Hoffman tells us the fire started around 11:00 last evening, with a discarded butt on the back deck of the home. Working smoke detectors rousted the family and got them out safely, while the damage to the home is estimated at $50,000. The Barrie Fire Services is offering up a few tips and tricks on how to safely deal with cigarette butts, lighters, and matches. You can view these tips here.