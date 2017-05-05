Cinco De Mayo Done Right

The Fun Patrol came to KoolFM today- and they brought the party.

The real purpose for Cinco De Mayo is: A celebration held on May 5. The date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

Now that you know some background about this lovely day, how about we show you how we had the best Cinco De Mayo party, right here at the KoolFM Studios!

Quesada Burritos and Tacos were so kind to supply us with some delicious burritos, chips and salsa! If you’re considering having you own Cinco De Mayo party, we highly recommend Quesada Burritos and Tacos for all of your Mexican cuisine needs! FYI- there are two Quesada locations in Barrie – 331 Bayfield St, Barrie & 642 Yonge St, Barrie.

What goes better with burritos, chips and salsa? Pre-mixed Margaritas of course! Land Shark Canada provided us with Margaritaville Margaritas to add to our Cinco De Mayo party and they were a huge hit! You can get these at the LCBO- Click HERE for more details.

We really went all out for this… Twinkle lights, banners, sombreros, churro cupcakes, queso, guacamole and so much more!

All in all, this pop-up party was a great success, and seriously boosted office morale! I foresee these happening on many different occasions more frequently from now on… 😉 #FunPatrolSuccess

These are the crazy beautiful folk that work here at KoolFM that were around to join in on the Cinco De Party!