Cineplex Offering Tuesday Discount Prices the Rest of August
It's been a rough summer at the box office...
Cineplex is feeling the burn of a bad summer at the box office.
Maybe more people are going camping and using the Canada150 Discovery Pass instead? Or maybe movies this summer haven’t been worth seeing in a theatre?
The possible lack of summer blockbusters has forced lower prices for the rest of August!
Get very, very excited. We’ve got Tuesday pricing all day, every day until August 31! https://t.co/NoVrMTBgyi ☀️📽️ pic.twitter.com/Ow0SRY3HnS
— Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) August 25, 2017