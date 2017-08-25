Listen Live

Cineplex Offering Tuesday Discount Prices the Rest of August

It's been a rough summer at the box office...

By Darryl on the Drive

Cineplex is feeling the burn of a bad summer at the box office.

Maybe more people are going camping and using the Canada150 Discovery Pass instead? Or maybe movies this summer haven’t been worth seeing in a theatre?

The possible lack of summer blockbusters has forced lower prices for the rest of August!

Related posts

LISTEN: What’s Happening Sunday August 27th!

LISTEN: What’s Happening Saturday August 26th!

LISTEN: What’s Happening Friday August 25th!