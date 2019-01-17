Cineplex Will Be Giving Away Free Popcorn Saturday!

This Saturday, Cineplex will be giving away free small popcorns when you show your scene card at any cineplex theatre across the country!

This is their way of celebrating national Popcorn day! But that’s not all, All of this week, Uber Eats customers who purchase Cineplex concessions using the promo code “POPCORNDAY” will be entered to win free popcorn for a whole YEAR!

FUN FACTS ABOUT THE POPCORN

Popping popcorn is the number use of a home microwave!

Air-popped popcorn has only 30 calories per cup. Oil-popped is only 35 per cup.

popcorn kernels can pop unto 3 feet in the air!