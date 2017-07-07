Listen Live

Cirque du Soleil gets Blue… Man Group

They're blue da ba dee da ba daa

By Kool Travel

Cirque du Soleil has purchased the Blue Man Group. The exact details of the deal have not be disclosed but the head of Cirque, Daniel Lamarre said that the acquisition is worth tens of millions of dollars.

The Blue Man Group has shows across the U.S. in New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Berlin, Germany. They also launched a World Tour last year. Cirque will expand the footprint of Blue Man Group shows globally.

If you have ever been to a Blue Man Group show, you know that their shows are a very unique sight (and sound). Let’s hope that this move will mean another trip to Barrie!

CC image courtesy of Ed Bierman via Flickr

