City Hall Makes Barrie Annexed Lands Plans Easier To Access

Barrie’s council got to see glimpse into the future of the Annexed Lands Monday night, and better yet, so can you. City staff were on hand for a presentation focused on the status and future plans of the lands, a presentation that was quickly uploaded to the city’s website for all to see. Not only that, the site is the One Stop Shop for all your Annexed Lands needs. Thanks to some behind the scenes technology upgrades at city hall, staff have been able to upload every bit of public information you’d ever want on the plans for the area, along with a chance to make suggestion on the future of the Annexed Lands. Stacey Forfar, the city’s Manager of Growth Development showed off Phase One during the presentation, saying there are eleven development applications under consideration right now, representing only 28% per cent of the total lands. These applications include 1,921 residential units, and nearly 13 hectares of natural heritage areas. There are 40 hectares of land earmarked for employment use too. A lot of work needs to be done before any ground is broken, but Forfar says says they may be able to draw up subdivision plans by this Fall, with building permits possible by next year.