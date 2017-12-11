Listen Live

City Hall Mulling Over Wheelchair Charging Stations At Barrie Locales

Charging Stations Could Be Installed at Some City-Owned Properties

Folks in power wheelchairs may get a charge from a decision out of Barrie City Hall. Council on Monday night voted to have staff start figuring out how to install wheelchair and mobility scooter charging stations at key city-owned locations. Staff will study the feasibility of installing these devices at locations such as City Hall, the libraries, and city recreation centres, and report back in the coming weeks.

