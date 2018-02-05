City Not Interested In Enforcing New Drone, Security Camera Rules

The City of Barrie isn’t going to put new rules on the books governing your drone or home surveillance system, but it is reminding you of existing ones. A staff reported presented to council at Monday night’s meeting recommends no by-laws be created over the use of these devices, after council requested an investigation into the issue. City staff say not only are the current laws and regulations sufficient, any new by-laws introduced would be too difficult to enforce. Currently, laws governing the use of drones and other surveillance are enforced by local police, along with Transport Canada, and the Information and Privacy Commissioner. Council voted to look at creating an awareness campaign of these current laws, using existing tools and resources. Transport Canada generally enforces rules that govern where and how drones fly, while police will aid in enforcing laws surrounding voyeurism and privacy issues. By-Law Enforcement staff say fewer than half a dozen complaints over surveillance or drones’ use had been made to its office in the last five years.