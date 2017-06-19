City of Barrie Gets a New Logo

Barrie’s got a brand new look. A new logo was approved at City Hall Monday night, after having the same one for twenty-five years. The new logo was designed in-house through Access Barrie, with consultation with local business leaders. You can take a look at the new logo on our website, before you start seeing it on all the city’s brochures, websites, and even the Welcome to Barrie signs along the 400 heading into the city. Along with a new logo comes new taglines, “Well Played” and “Well Connected”. These replace the eight taglines the city currently uses. The City of Barrie Coat of Arms, first granted in 1977, will remain unchanged.

