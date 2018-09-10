City of Barrie Looking for a New Drug Plan

Barrie City Hall says, when it comes time to figure out the rules for where to sell folks pot, the name of the game will be public consultation.

Barrie’s Director of Planning, Andrea Bourrie, gave councillors a quick update at Monday night’s city hall meeting, of the city’s progress on creating policy that would govern where the sale of legal marijuana can take place within Barrie’s borders. Bourrie tells council that city staff have been invited to a future AMO discussion with other towns and cities, with hopes that putting their collective heads together will yield an effective first start in crafting zoning policy.

The council Bourrie reported to on Monday won’t be the same council that will hear about that first start; Bourrie says the next council will hear a staff report on that AMO conference, with a few draft notes on policy.

Following that? Extensive public consultation, according to Bourrie. She told council that there will be opportunity for the public to weigh in on the policies put in place, at every stage of the process.

That report from city staff should be expected well after a new council is sworn in, following a late October municipal election. While the federal government has said marijuana will be legal come October 17th, the province says pot shops won’t be open until April Fool’s Day 2019.

Right now, there is no legislation that governs where and how a marijuana retailer can operate, with current on-the-books rules classifying it as a “retail store” and thus, allowable in any appropriately-zoned commercial areas within the city.