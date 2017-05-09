City of Barrie’s Affordable Housing Strategy On Schedule

Looks like Barrie City Hall is right on track to meet its affordable housing goal. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman took to Twitter today, to crow about data from the County of Simcoe he says shows 240 affordable housing units were created in Barrie from 2014-2017. This means the city is well on its way to meeting a goal of 840 units by 2024. This target was set back in February of 2015, when council adopted an Affordable Housing Strategy that paired with the County of Simcoe’s 10-Year Affordable Housing And Homelessness Prevention Strategy to provide over 2,600 units within a decade’s time.