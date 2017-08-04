Listen Live

Civic Holiday – What’s Open And Closed

Not your typical holiday weekend

By News

Since Monday, August 7 is a Civic Holiday and not a Statutory Holiday, there will be changes to what is typically open or closed.

CLOSED

  • Banks
  • Most child-care centres
  • Government offices
  • Post offices/no mail delivery
  • Libraries

OPEN

  • 460 LCBO stores province-wide, many in cottage country. Click here and use the store locator to find a store open near you
  • Select Beer stores will be open 11am – 6pm view store list here
  • Most grocery stores
  • Most shopping malls
  • Most craft breweries
  • Tourist destinations
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • There will be NO garbage collection Monday in Barrie and Orillia; collection will be a day later in those communities
  • There WILL be regular garbage collection in areas serviced by Simcoe County
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • Barrie Transit – Sunday schedule
  • Orillia Transit – None
  • Bradford – None
  • Colltrans – Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will run as usual
  • Midland – None
  • GO Transit – No train service Saturday/Sunday between Allandale Waterfront and Aurora Stations due to track and station upgrades, click here for bus connections; train service resumes for Holiday Monday (Saturday schedule)

