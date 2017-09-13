Cleaning your toilet on a regular basis might be killing you!

My mom always used Ajax to clean the can…. There’s something to be said about a shiny surface. No grime in the shower or hair in the drain…

People who regularly use bleach are apparently putting themselves at greater risk of developing a potentially fatal lung disease, scientists are warning.

A new study has found that frequent exposure to cleaning products containing certain chemicals could raise your chances of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by 22% to 32%. Yikes.