Cleaning your toilet on a regular basis might be killing you!
I have nothing to worry about!
My mom always used Ajax to clean the can…. There’s something to be said about a shiny surface. No grime in the shower or hair in the drain…
People who regularly use bleach are apparently putting themselves at greater risk of developing a potentially fatal lung disease, scientists are warning.
A new study has found that frequent exposure to cleaning products containing certain chemicals could raise your chances of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by 22% to 32%. Yikes.