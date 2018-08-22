Clearview Gets Transit Kudos At AMO Conference

Clearview Township is the latest local government to get a little recognition from the annual meeting of Ontario municipalities.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario has recognized Clearview Township at this year’s conference, for its slick use of the federal Gas Tax.

.@Clearview_twp launched its first transit system with help from the #federalGTF. The route serves 4,500 people and already has about 1,000 riders per month pic.twitter.com/mdXK9OkcCZ — Gas Tax In Ontario (@GasTaxinOntario) August 21, 2018



The AMO awarded the township the Gas Tax Award over its use of the funds to create a new local public transit. Clearview Mayor Chris Vanderkruys says the Gas Tax not only made the transit system possible, but will allow for future growth

The federal Gas Tax fund provides a stable source of money for municipal infrastructure like transit. Ontario municipalities, except Toronto, receive funding twice a year from the AMO, on a per capita basis. Over $640 million will be dispursed by year’s end.