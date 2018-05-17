Clearview Man Accused of Drunkenly Stealing, Crashing School Bus

The wheels on the bus were apparently stolen, along with the rest of the bus, in fact. Huronia West OPP got the call to a crash on Highway 26 and Mosley St. in Stayner around 8:00 Wednesday night, arriving to find a full sized yellow bus with front end damage. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, but police say the 56-year-old Clearview man behind the wheel was impaired. Adding to that, cops say the bus was stolen. The suspect was taken first to hospital for treatment of injuries, then to the lockup to be charged.