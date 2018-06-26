Clearview Opens New Park For Four Legged Friends

Clearview township cut the ribbon today on a new dog park. It’s called the Clearview “EcoBark”, and you can find it at the north east boundary of the Ecopark on County Roa d96 in the Stayner area.



The park comes fully equipped with tunnels, ramps, dog-sized water fountain, and a double gated entrance to prevent Fido from hoofing it. It opened at 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, and will be open year-round from sunrise to sunset from now on.