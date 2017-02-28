Clever Crooks At Play In Innisfil
Earpieces used to communicate
South Simcoe Police are looking two of three men who used ear pieces to communicate with each other while distracting staff during a weekend theft at the Polo Ralph Lauren Store at Tanger Mall. More than 40 items worth $1700 were stolen. One of the three suspects was arrested by York Regional Police after a similar theft from a mall in Vaughan. Some stolen property has been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).