Clever Crooks At Play In Innisfil

South Simcoe Police are looking two of three men who used ear pieces to communicate with each other while distracting staff during a weekend theft at the Polo Ralph Lauren Store at Tanger Mall. More than 40 items worth $1700 were stolen. One of the three suspects was arrested by York Regional Police after a similar theft from a mall in Vaughan. Some stolen property has been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).