Clowns can’t find work thanks to the “IT” reboot!

The Remake of Stephen King’s “It” is currently in promotion mode ahead of its release… Terrifying new Pictures from the remake have just been released. So scary that just a glimps of one of these posters is guaranteed to give you kid’s nightmares!

What’s the movie about?

A group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Pennywise, the evil clown is a cross between Bozo and Clarabell- and he’s cause a real problem for legit clowns…The number of professional clowns are losing gigs because of coulrophobia (fear of clowns)… (read more)

Some of the blame can be laid at the feet of Tim Curry, whose portrayal of Pennywise in the 1990 IT miniseries was so terrifying it scarred a generation. The professional clown industry saws its seeing a decline in work opportunities due to the new “It” movie.

Stephen King has responded to the criticism by tweeting, “The clowns are pi**ed at me. Sorry, most are great. BUT… kids have always been scared of clowns. Don’t kill the messengers for the message.”