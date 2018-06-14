Clueless The Musical Is Coming!

“Clueless” fans, get ready for a new musical version of the 1995 teen comedy classic!

“Clueless, The Musical,” a new stage production that was written by “Clueless” screenwriter and director Amy Heckerling, will be presented by The New Group, an off-Broadway theatre company, this fall.

Of course, Alicia Silverstone made the character of Cher come alive onscreen — and taught moviegoers a zany new lexicon of teen-speak while she was at it. (As if!)

While Silverstone is set to revive Cher for a special “Lip Sync Battle” performance Thursday night, there’s no word yet on who will play the lovably ditzy character in the stage production.

“Clueless, The Musical” opens at the Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City this November.