Listen Live

The CNE Has Some Crazy Food This Year

You can't avoid the calories... and why would you?

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Eats, Videos

Every year the CNE prides itself on having some nutty, wild and even weird food ideas. It’s all apart of the draw at The Ex, plus the rides, the history of the event and the music.

This year is no different. Some notable items on the menu….

$100 gold buger. Yep, edible gold on the brioche bun

Hotdog, pickle, cheese, sauce and spices in a deep fried tortilla. Yes please!

There’s so many more goodies.. it’s hard to list them all. So just watch this little video… it’ll leave you drooling. #SorryNotSorry

 

Related posts

[WATCH] What Men Want Trailer

Justin Timberlake Is Also An Author

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Week 10

What Would You Do For An Ice Cream Cone?

WATCH: Bryan Adams Joins Taylor Swift On Stage In Toronto To Perform “Summer of ’69”

Emma & Lachy Wiggle Call It Quits

Dad Goes Above & Beyond To Get His Daughter Her Dream Dress

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Week 9

Top 100 Music Videos According To Critics