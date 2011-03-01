Listen Live

Coaching Opportunities with Barrie Soccer Club

    The Barrie Soccer Club is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 Season, which runs from November 2017 through to fall 2018, for the following positions:

    • Technical Lead Coaches
    • Development Pool Coaches (U9-U12)
    • Competitive (Rep) Coaches (U13-U18)

    Applications should be submitted to the attention of:  BSC Technical Director, by email to: info@barriefc.com with the words “Coach Application” in the subject line by the end of business day on Wed, July 26, 2017.

