Listen Live

Cocaine Bust In Bradford Leads To Major Drug Haul In Oro-Medonte

Two men facing charges

By News

OPP have seized a quantity of cocaine, marihuana and oxycodone as well as a quantity of cash and drug-associated paraphernalia from a home in Oro-Medonte. Officers were led to the Line 11 address following the arrest of a man at a gas station near Highway 400 in Bradford. A 45 year old Oro-Medonte man has been charged with Possession For The Purpose Of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained By Crime. In addition, a 45 year old Queensville man has been charged with Possession.

Related posts

Drug Raids In Orillia

Another Claim Of Candy Tampering In Barrie

Michael Gabriel Returns To IdeaLab

RVH Wants Your Resume

No GO Trains Out of Barrie This Weekend

Sharp Object Found in Alcona Hallowe’en Candy

Barrie Among First 14 Communities to Get a Pot Shop

The Rap Sheet

Huge Dip in Barrie Jobless Rate