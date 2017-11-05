Cocaine Bust In Bradford Leads To Major Drug Haul In Oro-Medonte

OPP have seized a quantity of cocaine, marihuana and oxycodone as well as a quantity of cash and drug-associated paraphernalia from a home in Oro-Medonte. Officers were led to the Line 11 address following the arrest of a man at a gas station near Highway 400 in Bradford. A 45 year old Oro-Medonte man has been charged with Possession For The Purpose Of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained By Crime. In addition, a 45 year old Queensville man has been charged with Possession.